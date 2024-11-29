CLAT 2025: 5 tips for students appearing for the law entrance exam

CLAT 2025: The moment you’ve been preparing for is almost here! The last few hours before the exam aren’t about studying everything but ensuring you’re mentally, emotionally, and physically ready to give your best. Solve 1-2 timed sectional tests to sharpen your speed and accuracy. Focus on your weak sections(HT file)

Here's a simple, heartfelt guide to help you make the most of the last few hours before the exam.

Revise the Most Important Current Affairs Topics

Revise major events like government schemes, international news, sports milestones, and important judgments. Stick to trusted resources. Avoid reading new topics — this is about revising, not learning.

Practice Sectional Tests

Solve 1-2 timed sectional tests to sharpen your speed and accuracy. Focus on your weak sections

Practice without marking anything on the Question Paper

The Consortium’s instructions prohibit marking anything on the question paper during the exam. Practice accordingly. Use these last days to adjust your approach — focus on reading, analyzing, and solving without relying on underlining anything on the question paper.

Prepare for Exam Day

Review the Consortium’s exam-day instructions thoroughly. Organise your essentials: admit card, photo ID, and other documents. Plan your route to the exam centre to arrive early and stress-free.

Trust Yourself, Stay Positive

Believe in the hard work you’ve put in. You are ready! Don’t compare yourself to others — your journey is unique, and you’ve got this.

The last few days can feel super overwhelming but stay focused and keep your faith strong. You are prepared for this moment, and we believe in your ability to succeed. Trust yourself, stay positive, and walk into the exam hall knowing you’ll do your best.

(Authored by Harsh Gagrani, Co-founder at Toprankers. Views are personal)