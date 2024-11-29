Bihar govt. releases counselling schedule for Head Teacher, Head Master, TRE 3.0, Sakshamta 2 qualified candidates

Bihar Education Department has released the counselling schedule for candidates qualified for the Head Teacher, Head Master, TRE 3.0, Sakshamta 2 examination. A total of 147534 candidates are eligible to appear for the counselling round. Bihar govt. releases counselling schedule for TRE 3.0, Sakshamta 2 candidates

As per the official notice, a total of 36947 candidates have qualified for Head Teacher posts and 5971 candidates have qualified for Head Master posts. The tentative date of counselling is from December 9 to December 13, 2024. The counselling will be held in the district where the teacher is posts for Head teacher post and at head quarter district of the division for head master post.

For School Teachers (classes 1-5) under TRE 3.0, 21911 candidates have passed, and for School Teachers (classes 6-8), 16989 candidates have passed. The tentative counselling schedule is from December 16 to December 20, 2024. The counselling will be conducted at the district allotted by BPSC.

A total of 65716 candidates passed the BSEB Sakshamta 2 examination. The counselling for the qualified candidates will be held from December 23 to December 31, 2024 at the district where the teacher is posted.

The counters at the counselling venue will be arranged so that at least 50-60 candidates can be counselled per counter every day. The number of counters will be determined based on the day fixed for counselling and the number of candidates who appear in it. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Bihar Education Department.

Official schedule here