IIM CAT 2024 response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on its official website. IIM CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24, 2024. The exam was held in three sessions.

Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) and would like to check the response sheet, can visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

About the exam:

IIM CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24, 2024. The exam was held in three sessions.

Direct Link to check IIM CAT Answer Key 2024

The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in 170 cities across the country.

What's next?

Once the answer key is released, the objection window will also open for candidates who want to raise objections. They will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.

Steps to check IIM CAT Answer Key 2024:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the answer key

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Candidates need to submit their login credentials and the answer key will be available

Verify the answer key and submit objections if any

Save the page and download the answer key

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.