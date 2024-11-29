Edit Profile
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
    Nov 29, 2024 12:59 PM IST
    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT response sheet out at iimcat.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Direct link to download IIM CAT Response Sheet 2024 ...Read More

    As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.

    The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

    The objection window will also open, and the answer key will be released. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.

    Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Answer key release date

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: How to check response sheet?

    Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

    Click on CAT 2024 response sheet link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your response sheet will be displayed.

    Check the response sheet and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The response sheet can be checked by candidates on the official website of IIM CAT's login page.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Response sheet out

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The response sheet have been released.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: No official update yet

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: There is no official update on a date and time of the release of the IIM CAT 2024 answer key and response sheet.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Which website to check for answer key, response sheet?

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:21 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Past trends

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Response sheet awaited

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The response sheet is also awaited. It will be released on the official website of IIM CAT.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Results and shortlisting details

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Information related to the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Login details needed

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The login details needed to check the answer key is

    username

    password

    Nov 29, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: No update on answer key release on website

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The website has not yet updated the answer key release. Keep checking this space for the latest updates.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:06 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Section wise breakup of questions

    Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions

    Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 22 questions

    Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA): 22 questions

    Nov 29, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT scores can be used by non-IIM institutes

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list of non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail of the CAT 2024 scores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in. Please note that IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

    Nov 29, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam shift details

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The IIM CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24 in three slots. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:57 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open with answer key

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The objection window will open along with the answer key. Candidates will have to pay an amount of processing fee to raise objections.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website to check provisional key

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The official website to check the provisional key is - iimcat.ac.in.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:51 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Duration of the test

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The duration of the test was 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD candidates). The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD candidates).

    Nov 29, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download

    Visit the official website of IIM CAT.

    Click on CAT Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 89%.

    Of the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 1.07 lakh are female candidates, 1.86 lakh are male candidates and 5 are transgender candidates.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Scorecard to be available on website

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The objection window will also open, and the answer key will be released. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT exam date

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: What past trends suggest?

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check answer key, response sheet?

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time

    CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The date and time of release of provisional key, response sheet has not been announced yet.

    News education competitive exams CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here
