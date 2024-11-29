CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Direct link to download IIM CAT Response Sheet 2024 ...Read More
As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.
The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.
The objection window will also open, and the answer key will be released. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.
Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Answer key release date
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: How to check response sheet?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on CAT 2024 response sheet link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your response sheet will be displayed.
Check the response sheet and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Response sheet out
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: No official update yet
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Which website to check for answer key, response sheet?
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Past trends
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Response sheet awaited
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Results and shortlisting details
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Information related to the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Login details needed
username
password
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: No update on answer key release on website
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Section wise breakup of questions
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 22 questions
Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA): 22 questions
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT scores can be used by non-IIM institutes
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list of non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail of the CAT 2024 scores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in. Please note that IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam shift details
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open with answer key
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website to check provisional key
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Duration of the test
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: The duration of the test was 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD candidates). The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD candidates).
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download
Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
Click on CAT Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 89%.
Of the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 1.07 lakh are female candidates, 1.86 lakh are male candidates and 5 are transgender candidates.
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Scorecard to be available on website
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT exam date
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: What past trends suggest?
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check answer key, response sheet?
CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time
