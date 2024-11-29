CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Direct link to download IIM CAT Response Sheet 2024 ...Read More

As per past trends, the answer key is released within 10 days from the examination date.

The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

The objection window will also open, and the answer key will be released. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.

Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Follow the blog for latest updates.