KSET Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the KSET Answer Key 2024 objection window on November 29, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KSET Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow, link here

The answer key was released on November 24 and the objection window was opened on the same date.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹100/—for each objection. The payment should be made online by 5 pm tomorrow. Objections can be submitted along with supporting documents, and the objection fee is non-refundable.

Union Bank of India LBO admit card 2025 out at unionbankofindia.co.in, here's direct link to download

The official notice reads, “While submitting objections, details of paper content, exam date, version code, question numbers and supplementary documents should be submitted in PDF format. Objections which do not submit the above-prescribed information or do not pay the fee will not be entertained.”

KSET Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections?

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Upload the supporting documents and other details.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test was held on November 24, 2024. The examination was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. There were two papers in the examination: Paper I had 50 objective-type compulsory questions and carried a total of 100 marks, and Paper II had 100 objective-type compulsory questions, with a total marks of 200.