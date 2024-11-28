Union Bank of India LBO admit card 2025 out at unionbankofindia.co.in, here's direct link to download

Union Bank of India has released the admit cards for Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts on its official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1500 posts in the organisation(Reuters)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards, can visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in.

About the recruitment process:

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1500 posts in the organisation. The selection process may comprise an Online Examination, Group Discussion (if conducted), application screening, and/or Personal Interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The written examination will comprise 155 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

Candidates can download the call letter till December 6, 2024.

Steps to download Union Bank of India LBO 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in

Look out for the link to download LBO 2025 admit cards on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and date of birth

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their admit cards

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

