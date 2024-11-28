XAT 2025 registrations: Last two days left to submit applications at xatonline.in, direct link here

XLRI-Xavier School of Management will be closing the application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on Saturday, November 30. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examination can submit their applications on the official website at xatonline.in. XAT 2025 registrations: Application window will close on November 30, 2024. (Image source: applications.xatonline.in/screenshot)

Candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹2200, with an additional fee of Rs200 per program for those applying to XLRI programs.

The national-level B-school entrance test is scheduled for January 5, 2025. The exam will be held in various locations across the country from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The XAT 2025 admit card will release on December 20, 2024.

The test will be conducted in the following cities: Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

In addition, 34 new test cities have been added for XAT 2025 edition with an aim to expand accessibility for candidates across India and enable them to take the exam closer to their hometowns, thereby making it more inclusive for aspiring MBA students.

The newly added venues include Anantapur, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur, Mehsana, Baddi, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Hazaribagh, Hisar, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kurukshetra, Shimla, Ajmer, Balasore, Bikaner, Dhenkanal, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Nanded, Patiala, Sikar, Ujjain, Karimnagar, Salem, Vellore, Aligarh, Bareilly, Haldwani, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Kalyani.

It may be mentioned here that the registrations Registration for XAT 2025 began on July 15, 2024.

XAT 2025: Here's how to submit applications

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for XAT 2025

Visit the official website at xatonline.in. On the home page, go to the candidate registration section. Furnish your details and complete the registration process. Now, enter your registered credentials to log in and click on submit. Fill out the application form, upload the documents, and click on submit. Pay the online application fee. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

