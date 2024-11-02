XAT 2025 registration deadline: XLRI concerned about misinformation, asks candidates to trust official updates only

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has clarified that the application deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2024) is November 30. In a press statement, the institute said it is concerned about misinformation circulating about the deadline. XAT 2025: XLRI issues clarification regarding the registration deadline

The institute has asked candidates to rely on only official updates regarding XAT 2024 to avoid any confusion.

“Our primary concern is the misinformation circulating regarding the registration deadline. To clarify, the last date for XAT 2025 registration is November 30th. We encourage candidates to rely only on official updates to avoid any confusion,” Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor of Admissions for XAT 2025, said.

He also added, “XAT serves as a gateway to over 160 XAMI and XAT Associate colleges across the country, opening doors to diverse management programmes. We aim to support aspiring candidates in honing the skills needed for future success in management roles.”

The national-level B-school entrance test is scheduled for January 5, 2025. The exam will be held in various locations across the country from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

XLRI has established 100 test centers across the country for this year's exam.

XAT 2025: Key details to remember

Registration deadline: November 30, 2024

Registration fee: ₹ 2,200 (with an additional fee of Rs200 each for XLRI programme preferences)

2,200 (with an additional fee of Rs200 each for XLRI programme preferences) Mode of Payment: Online through credit/debit cards, net banking, IMPS, or cash

Exam date: January 5, 2025

Before applying for the test, candidates should review the detailed instructions, updates, and guidelineson the XAT 2025 website.

Scores of XAT 2025 will be accepted by over 250 business schools.

The test syllabus covers verbal ability, decision-making, quantitative aptitude, and general knowledge. Candidates can refer to the institute's official website for further details.