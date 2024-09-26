XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added, aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) has announced the addition of 34 new test cities for its 2025 edition with an aim to expand accessibility for candidates across India and enable them to take the exam closer to their hometowns, thereby making it more inclusive for aspiring MBA students. XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added with an aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide.

The newly added venues include Anantapur, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur, Mehsana, Baddi, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Hazaribagh, Hisar, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kurukshetra, Shimla, Ajmer, Balasore, Bikaner, Dhenkanal, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Nanded, Patiala, Sikar, Ujjain, Karimnagar, Salem, Vellore, Aligarh, Bareilly, Haldwani, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Kalyani.

As per a press release, the expansion comes in the backdrop of the growing interest from aspirants. The latest move will ensure candidates get the opportunity to select up to six preferred cities for XAT 2025, giving them more flexibility in choosing their test centers.

Not just this, candidates who have already submitted their exam forms will also edit and select new test cities on September 28th and 29th, 2024.

As for those candidates who have not applied yet, the option to select from the new test cities will be available from September 28th, 2024, the release added.

Speaking on the addition of the new test cities, Dr Rahul Shukla, convenor of admissions, XAT 2025, said that the move is aimed at better serving the aspirants which is driven by the increasing interest from students.

He added, “To accommodate their needs, we are now allowing candidates to select up to six preferred cities for the exam, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience.”

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, XAT serves as a gateway for admission to over 250+ Business schools in India. Candidates in the exam will be assessed based on critical skills including aptitude, logical reasoning, language proficiency, and decision-making, among others.

Registration for XAT 2025 began on July 15, 2024, on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹2200, with an additional fee of ₹200 per program for those applying to XLRI programs.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.