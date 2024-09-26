Acharya Bangalore B-School, Airports Authority of India join forces to boost student engagement in civil aviation

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) has joined hands with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to elevate student engagement in the civil aviation sector by integrating theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience. Acharya Bangalore B-School, Airports Authority of India have signed an MoU to elevate student engagement in civil aviation, (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard spanning five years. As part of the collaboration, students from ABBS will be equipped with exposure to the aviation industry, thereby sparking interest in civil aviation through hands-on experiences and practical learning.

Also read: AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here's how to check

The partnership will include the following elements:

Practical Exposure: Students will undertake short-duration projects related to civil aviation which will enable them to apply classroom concepts to real-world scenarios.

Internship Programs: The MoU includes a structured internship program, offering 4 to 20-week internships where students can work directly on projects at various AAI airports. These internships also feature 2-5 day familiarization workshops and site visits to provide a deep dive into the operational facets of the aviation industry, a press release informed.

STEM and Non-STEM Opportunities: Will cater to students from both STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and non-STEM fields.

Also read: GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

As per the release, educational institutions within a 25-40 km radius of AAI airports will particularly stand to gain with this program by similar MoUs, thereby extending the benefits to a broader student base.

Also read: Struggle is real: Grad student shares why it is difficult to get a job in Canada, says you got to keep trying your luck!

Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director at ABBS, expressed his delight at the collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and stated that it will not only enhance students' academic journey but also equip them with vital industry insights and practical skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive environment.

Worth mentioning here, that the MoU, which is effective immediately, may be extended upon mutual agreement by both parties.