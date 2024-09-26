GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close registrations without late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) today, September 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application fee for GATE 2025 is ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹1,800.

GATE 2025 application forms can be submitted up to October 7 with a late fee. During this window, SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have to pay ₹1,400. For all others, the fee is ₹2,300 during the window.

A candidate can apply for a maximum of two test papers.

The aptitude test will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 at test centres across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days.

Candidates with a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities can apply for the test. Those who are currently in the third year or above in their undergraduate courses can also apply.

Professional certifications approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC or UPSC which are equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees will be considered as well.

GATE 2025 registration: Documents required

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph as per the requirements mentioned in the information brochure.

A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature as per the requirements.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID submitted by candidates must contain the name, date of birth of the candidate and an identification number. The original version of the document will be required on the day of examination for identification.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of GATE 2024.