Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2024 12:42 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, September 26, 2024. The steps to check is given here.

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will release the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result on September 26, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in

AICTE revises academic calendar 2024-25, details inside

As per the official schedule, the reporting at the allotted institute will be done from September 27 to October 3, 2024.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Also Read: Study abroad: Pursue master’s degree in Business Analytics, AI, Psychology and more at University of Essex

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AACCC/NCISM/NCH will verify joined candidate data from September 4 to October 5, 2024.

The registration process for Round 2 was started on September 18 and ended on September 23, 2024. The choice filling was done from September 19 to September 23, and choice locking was done on September 23, 2024. The seat allotment was processed from September 24 to September 25, 2024.

Read this: IIM Raipur, Academy of Digital Health Sciences team up to launch 2nd batch of Executive Leadership Development Programme

As per the official brochure, the Admission Authority will cancel the admission of the candidate who provided wrong information during registration and fails to produce the required original documents at the time of admission. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document at the time of admission, then such candidate shall be excluded from all admission processes and in case, such candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On