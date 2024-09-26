AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here's how to check

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will release the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result on September 26, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at aaccc.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the reporting at the allotted institute will be done from September 27 to October 3, 2024.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AACCC/NCISM/NCH will verify joined candidate data from September 4 to October 5, 2024.

The registration process for Round 2 was started on September 18 and ended on September 23, 2024. The choice filling was done from September 19 to September 23, and choice locking was done on September 23, 2024. The seat allotment was processed from September 24 to September 25, 2024.

As per the official brochure, the Admission Authority will cancel the admission of the candidate who provided wrong information during registration and fails to produce the required original documents at the time of admission. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document at the time of admission, then such candidate shall be excluded from all admission processes and in case, such candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled.