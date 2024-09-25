AICTE revises academic calendar 2024-25, details inside

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in an official notification announced that the academic calendar for 2024-25 has been revised. As per the revised academic calendar for 2024-25, the last date up to which first-year students can be admitted against vacancies is now October 23, 2024.

As per the official notice, the changes in the academic calendar are as per the Supreme Court order in IA No. 210535/2024 dated 23.09.2024.

As per the changes, the last date for lateral entry admission to second year courses for newly admitted students is October 23, 2024.

