IIM Raipur, Academy of Digital Health Sciences team up to launch 2nd batch of Executive Leadership Development Programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has joined hands with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences to launch the second batch of Executive Leadership Development Programme for aspiring founders, CEOs, and senior management. IIM Raipur has partnered with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences to launch the second batch of Executive Leadership Development Programme.

Notably, registrations for the programme already began on August 1, 2024.

Consisting of asynchronous lectures through pre-recorded sessions, the certificate course allows participants to learn at their own pace, as informed in a press release.

Besides, the course also features case studies that provide real-world insights, as well as live interactions to foster engagement with faculty and industry experts.

The underlying foundation of the course is to convert ‘Small Health Care Organizations’ to ‘Smart Health Care Organizations’. It will focus on the practical aspects of driving growth and profits in a hospital. It will also cover important areas including hospital infrastructure, innovation, management strategies, digital health technologies, continuous quality improvement, emerging care models, disruptive innovations, and exploring new revenue streams.

What is the total duration of the programme?

The executive programme spans 6 months, divided into 7 deep-diving modules covering a wide range of topics:

Founders’ Module – Governance for Growths

Finance - Managing Growth

Economies of Scale - Re-imagining Hospital Infrastructure

Economies of Scope - Human Resources as a competitive advantage

Clinician Engagement

Patient Centricity & Quality-Customers as Marketers

Future Ready Hospital - Operating in a Digital Age with Technology as a Profit Center

Operations & Marketing- Service Marketing in the Digital Age.

According to the release, IIM Raipur will be offering hands-on training and practical exposure to learners, thereby preparing them to implement their entrepreneurial ideas effectively.

The participants will be assessed based on quizzes and case studies.

Dr Ram Kumar Kakani, the Director of IIM Raipur acknowledged that both the institutions have recognized the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Hospitals (MSMHs) in driving equitable access to India’s healthcare system and making it sustainable for all citizens.

He added that the executive program is aimed at upskilling the senior management further and unlocking massive transformative doors.