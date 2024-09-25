MP NEET UG 2nd round allotment result today at dme.mponline.gov.in, here's what happens next

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce 2nd round seat allotment results for the state quota NEET UG counselling today, September 25. Candidates who have participated in the 2nd round of MP NEET UG counselling will get their seat allotment results at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat allotment results for the second round will be announced today, September 25 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the revised schedule for MP NEET UG counselling, candidates who were not admitted in the first round were allowed to edit their applications between September 10 and 11.

The list of vacant seats for the second round and the revised merit list for state quota admissions was published on September 12.

Fresh choice filling and choice locking for the second round was done from September 13 to 22. This was mandatory for all candidates who wanted to participate in the second round, including those who were admitted in the first round but wanted to upgrade their seats.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: What after round 2 allotment result?

After the announcement of the MP NEET UG 2nd round allotment results, there will be an eight-day window to complete admission-related activities.

Candidates who get a seat in this round must report at the allotted medical/dental college in person for verification of documents and admission. This has to be done between September 27 and October 4 (up to 6 pm).

During this window, willing candidates can apply for upgrading the allotted seats for the mop-up round. This can be done by candidates who get a seat in the second round and those who applied for upgrading their seats in the first round.

Registration or cancellation of admission at the college level will be done during the same window.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website for Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling.