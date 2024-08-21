MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: State merit list today at dme.mponline.gov.in, here's what happens next

MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list of candidates who have registered for the state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates can check the MP NEET UG merit list on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in after it is released. MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Merit list today at dme.mponline.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Online registrations for MP NEET UG counselling was held from August 12 to 20. The final vacancies (number of seats) were published on August 16.

As per the counselling schedule, MP domicile registered candidates need to fill and lock their choices from August 22 to 26 (up to 11:59 pm).

Seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on August 29.

Selected candidates must report at the allotted medical and dental colleges in person for document verification and admission between August 31 and September 4 (6 pm). They can submit requests for resignation or cancellation of admission at the allotted colleges between August 31 and September 7 (up to 7 pm on the last date).

Candidates who take admission to the allotted college on or before the deadline mentioned above can opt for upgradation through the candidate's corner on the website between August 31 and September 7 (up to 11:59 pm).

How to check MP NEET UG state merit list 2024?