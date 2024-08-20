UP NEET UG counselling 2024 begins, direct link to apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2024: The online application process for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2024 has started. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the counselling portal, upneet.gov.in. The direct link and other important details are given below. UP NEET counselling 2024 has started at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Direct link to apply

As per the counselling schedule, candidates have to register online and upload their details by 11 am on August 24. The fee can be submitted up to 2 pm on that day.

The merit list will be announced on August 24 and candidates can fill their choices between 5 pm (August 24) and 11 am (August 29).

Seat allotment result for UP NEET counselling will be announced on August 30. Selected candidates can download their allotment letters and take admissions from August 31 to September 5.

Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in

The registration fee is ₹200 and it should be paid online.

In addition, candidates must also deposit a security fee of ₹30,000 for government seats, ₹2,00,000 for private medical seats and ₹1,00,000 for private dental seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 provisional rank list released at tnmedicalselection.net, check here

Only those candidates who deposit the security fee online and whose records are verified will be allowed to fill choices, an official statement said.

How to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2024?

Go to upneet.gov.in. Open the “REGISTRATION FOR STATE MERIT” link. Fill the registration form after logging in. Pay the registration fee. Pay the security fee. Once done, proceed to fill choices.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 underway at cetcell.mahacet.org, apply before August 23, direct link here

For assistance while applying for UP NEET UG counselling, candidates can contact the technical helpline numbers - 8189011696, 8189011697 8189011698,8189011699,8189011700 or email at upneetcounseling2024@gmail.com.