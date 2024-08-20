MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The online registration window for the NEET UG counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be closed today, August 20. NEET-qualified candidates who are yet to apply for all India quota (15 per cent seats)/ deemed/central universities/ AIIMS institutes/ JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) undergraduate medical seats can do it up to 12 pm on mcc.nic.in. The fee payment facility will remain open till 3 pm today. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last date to apply for round 1 today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Choice filling and locking for the first round will also close today. The choice filling window will remain open up to 11:55 pm and choice locking will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

The seat allotment results for the first round of MCC NEET UG counselling will be announced on August 23. Selected candidates have to report at the allotted institutions between August 24 and 29. The institutes will verify the data of the joined candidates and share it with the MCC from August 30 to August 31.

MCC NEET UG counselling will be held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. Check the schedule here.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Open the UG counselling page.

Now open the registration link given on the page.

Provide the requested login information.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Make payment of the registration fee.

Once done, submit the details and save the confirmation page.

Proceed to fill choices of your preferred medical colleges.

Before applying, candidates should read the information bulletin of the MCC counselling and check the seat matrix of various medical colleges given official website.

For any help, they can contact the MCC helpline numbers- 0120-4073500 and 1800 102 7637 (toll-free).