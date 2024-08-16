MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment on August 23

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice-filling process today, August 16, 2024. Candidates who want to fill out the choices and lock them can do so through the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in

The last date to fill choices is till August 20, 2024 upto 11.55 pm. Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 P.M of August 20 upto 11:55 P.M of August 20, 2024 as per Server Time.

The process of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024. The seat allotment result will be displayed on August 23, 2024.

The reporting/ joining will be done from August 24 to August 29, 2024 and verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

All those candidates who have done their registration can fill the choices by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET UG counselling registration was started on August 14, 2024. The last date to register for the Round 1 counselling process is till August 20, 2024. Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM August 20, 2024 as per Server Time.

The application fee and security deposit can be checked on the official brochure. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.