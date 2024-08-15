Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule out at cgdme.in, registration begins on August 18

Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS, BDS courses can check the complete schedule on the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule out, apply from August 18

The Round 1 registration process will begin on August 18 and close on August 24, 2024. The choice filling/ locking facility will begin today, August 18 and will close on August 25, 2024. The merit list will be published on August 27, 2024.

The seat allotment process will begin on August 28 and will close on August 29, 2024. The result publication will be done on August 30, 2024. The scrutiny process reporting at the allotted institute will be done from August 31 to September 5, 2024. The admission process at the Institute will be done from August 31 till September 5, 2024.

All those candidates who have cleared the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the state counselling process. Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in.

Click on Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for UR and OBC category candidates is ₹1000/- and for SC, ST category candidates is ₹500/-. For NRI candidates, the application fee is ₹10000/-. The payment should be done through online mode- internet banking, debit card, credit card etc. This application fee is non refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGDME.