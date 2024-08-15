MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 released, here's direct link to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra declared the MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round and wish to check the result can visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 out, direct link to check

Candidates can carry on with the acceptance of the seat offered through his/her login as per the Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode. They will not be eligible for participation in the rounds afterwards.

Candidates need to pay an amount of ₹1,000/- as the seat acceptance fee. This fee will be treated as a non-refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance fee is to be paid through His/ Her login through ONLINE MODE only.

Registered candidates who wish to check the result of the round 1 counselling can follow the below mentioned steps.

MHT CET provisional allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.