MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link to apply and other details here

Medical Counselling Committee has officially begun the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG examination and wish to take part in the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 has begun at mcc.nic.in. Apply via direct link.

Candidates must note that the last day to apply for the NEET UG Counselling process is till 12 PM of August 20, 2024.

Candidates who seek to apply for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee:

The deemed University fee is ₹5000/- and refundable security amount is ₹2,00,000/-.

Whereas those who want to apply for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing, the fees are: ₹100/- non-refundable registration fee for UR/EWS candidates & Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

Refundable security amount: Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

The MCC will open the choice filling and locking process on August 16, and it will conclude on August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted on August 21 to August 22, 2024.

The MCC will announce the Round 1 seat allotment result on August 23, 2024, following which candidates who have been allotted a seat can report or join the allotted college from August 24 to August 29, 2024.

The verification of candidates’ data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link

Enter your log in credentials and click on the submit.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.