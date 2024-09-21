NEET- 2024: Many candidates barred from counselling

LUCKNOW: Over 80 candidates have been barred from participating in NEET PG-2024 for their mistake in 2023 and 276 others barred in NEET UG counselling, according to letters issued by the directorate of medical education and training, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As many as 276 UG candidates have been barred from participating in second round NEET-UG-2024 counselling as the documents they submitted were not up to the mark and were rejected. (Pic for representation)

In all, 81 candidates who were allotted PG seats (MD/MS) in academic session 2023-24 under stray vacancy round did not take admission on the seats allotted. Stray vacancy round is the last option to get a seat as this includes any left over seat and is made available to all eligible candidates who want to do a PG course. If they do not pick up the seat it often remains vacant for the year.

As per the government order related to counselling issued on September 21, 2023, such candidates who do not take admission on allotted seats under stray vacancy round would not only lose their security deposit but also be barred from participating in NEET PG counselling in 2024-25 session.

“There are 81 such candidates who did not take admission in MD/MS courses after being allotted seats in stray vacancy round. They are being barred from NEET PG counselling 2024-25,” said a letter by office of director general, medical education, Kinjal Singh.

These candidates were allotted seats in various government and private medical colleges in different districts of the state, in October and November .

Also, 276 UG candidates have been barred from participating in second round NEET-UG-2024 counselling as the documents they submitted were not up to the mark and were rejected. Some of them could not produce certificates of the quote they claimed while filling up online forms and in many cases there was ‘name mismatch’ (the documents had different names than that of the candidate).

Names of such candidates were announced by the directorate of medical education and training, Uttar Pradesh that conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in the state, both for government and private colleges.

PG counselling is to begin on September 23 and UG is underway .