AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course releasing today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment results for the Pharmacy course on September 25, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course releasing today

As per the schedule, the college self-reporting and reporting will be from September 26 to September 28, 2024.

AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

All registered candidates can check the results through the official website by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for the Pharmacy course link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was conducted from September 20 to September 21, 2024, and the uploaded certificates were verified from September 21 to September 22, 2024. The registered candidates exercised web options from September 21 to September 22, and the last date to change the options was September 23, 2024.

This counselling process is held for admission to seats available in Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) for the academic year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.