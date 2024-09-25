WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at wbjeeb.in, here’s how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on September 25, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Pharmacy round can check the result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today

As per the official schedule, the payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

MP NEET UG 2nd round allotment result today at dme.mponline.gov.in, here's what happens next

WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1: How to check

All the registered candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check This: AP BArch Phase 2 provisional seat allotment result out at apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The candidate must pay a refundable seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- through online mode- Debit card, Net Banking, Credit Card or UPI. Once the payment is done, candidates can download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

Read more: AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course releasing today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

After downloading the allotment letter, the candidate must report it to the allotted institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for physical verification. In case the candidate is unable to report to the institute for document verification, the current allotment will be cancelled automatically, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.