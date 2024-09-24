Menu Explore
AP BArch Phase 2 provisional seat allotment result out at apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Sep 24, 2024 08:39 PM IST

To view the Phase 2 provisional allotment result, candidates need to submit their login credentials like username and password.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP BArch Phase 2 provisional allotment orders on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the admission process and wish to check the list can visit the official website of APSCHE at apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered for the admission process and wish to check the list can visit the official website of APSCHE at apsche.ap.gov.in. (Pexels)
Candidates who have registered for the admission process and wish to check the list can visit the official website of APSCHE at apsche.ap.gov.in. (Pexels)

According to the schedule available on the official website, candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between September 24, 2024, to September 26, 2024.

To view the Phase 2 provisional allotment result, candidates need to submit their login credentials like username, password and the security code that will be visible on the screen.

Direct Link to check

Candidates who have registered for the admission process and wish to check the AP BArch Phase 2 provisional allotment result can follow the below mentioned steps:

Steps to follow

Visit the official website of APSCHE at apsche.ap.gov.in

Look out for the link to check AP BArch Phase 2 provisional allotment orders and click it

A new page opens where candidates need to submit their login details like username and password to access the result

Verify the details and download the page

Take a print out of the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website

