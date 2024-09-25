Study abroad: Pursue master’s degree in Business Analytics, AI, Psychology and more at University of Essex

The University of Essex is accepting applications for its wide range of master’s degree programmes in Business Analytics, AI, Psychology, and other areas, for the January 2025 intake. Interested students can submit their applications by November 11, 2024. University of Essex has opened applications for its diverse range of master's degree programmes including Business Analytics, AI, Psychology and more.

There are several courses offered by the university for the master’s degree. For instance, the master’s in public policy is aimed at preparing students to influence and implement policies in the dynamic field of governance, while the MSc in Business Analytics focuses on data-driven decision-making to solve complex business challenges.

Furthermore, students inclined toward science can opt for the MSc Applied Science, which combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications to address real-world scientific problems.

There are other advanced courses offered by the university in the field of data science and technology which include MSc Data Science which is designed to build expertise in data analysis, machine learning, and computational methods.

Besides, the MSc in Data Science with Professional Placement provides practical industry experience alongside academic training, whereas the MSc in Artificial Intelligence offers in-depth knowledge of AI and machine learning.

For law aspirants, the LLM International Law course offers specialisation in international legal systems and justice frameworks.

Also, the MA in Psychology helps students to expand their understanding of psychological theories and methodologies, thereby enabling them to carve a way for careers in psychology and related fields.

Students who are interested in pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Essex can visit the official website www.essex.ac.uk for additional details. The university also advises prospective students to submit their applications early to ensure consideration for scholarships and financial aid.