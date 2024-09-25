RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1220 posts at old.ruhsraj.org, link here

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, has invited applications for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the organization's official website, old.ruhsraj.org. This recruitment drive will fill 1220 posts. RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1220 posts, link here

The last date to apply is October 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: October 4, 2024

Correction window: October 15 to October 17, 2024

Tentative date of online exam- November 17, 2024

Uploading of Permanent Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) registration: November 18 to November 19, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have an MBBS degree. The age limit should be a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of 45 years as of 01.01.2025.

Indian citizens or overseas citizens of India who have obtained their Primary Medical Qualification from medical colleges outside India should have qualified for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (Screening tests) as per the Screening Test Regulation 2002 conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written test. Medical Officers Direct Recruitment Examination-2024 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for the recruitment of Medical Officers in the Government of Rajasthan.

The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, and candidates will have two hours to complete it. There will be no negative marking.

Examination fee

All candidates have to pay the non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5000/- + applicable charges as per bank/ credit card/ debit card policies, etc. SC, ST category candidates of Rajasthan state will have to pay examination fee of Rs. 2500 + applicable charges as per bank/credit card/debit card policies etc.