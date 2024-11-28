HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th registration date extended, check notice

Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for HBSE Board Exam 2025. The Class 10, 12 registration date has been extended till December 3, 2024 without late fee. Candidates who want to appear for Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th board examination can apply online through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th registration date extended

As per the official notice, the registration window with ₹300/- late fee will open on December 4 and will close on December 9, 2024. With late fee of ₹1000/-, the registration window will open on December 10 to December 15, 2024.

HBSE Board Exam 2025: How to apply online

To apply for Class 10, 12 board examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for Class 10 board examination is ₹950/- out of which ₹800/- is examination fee, ₹50/- is migration fee and ₹100/- is practical exam fee.

Similarly, the Class 12 board examination registration fee is ₹1150/—, out of which ₹950/—is the examination fee, ₹100/—is the migration fee, and ₹100/—is the practical examination fee. The fee for additional subjects for regular Senior Secondary candidates is fixed at ₹200/-. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.