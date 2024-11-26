Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: MBOSE SSLC timetable out, check here

Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for Class 10 board examination can check MBOSE SSLC timetable on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: MBOSE SSLC timetable out(HT File)

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 10 and will end on February 21, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam halls will open at 9.30 am and question papers will be distributed at 9.45 am. The answer scripts will be distributed at 9.50 am and candidates can start writing at 10 am.

Assam Class 10, 12 board exam dates announced, HSLC from Feb 15, HS from Feb 13

Theory examinations for vocational subjects is scheduled for one hour- from 10 am to 11 am only.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates who want to download the datesheet can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Click on Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 released at cisce.org, check complete timetable here

If necessary, the examination programme will be rescheduled in the event of any unforeseen exigencies or important announcements from the State/central governments on the dates coinciding with the programme. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.