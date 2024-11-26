Menu Explore
Assam Class 10, 12 board exam dates announced, HSLC from Feb 15, HS from Feb 13

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 26, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Assam Board Exam Date 2025: Class 10 and 12 final examinations in Assam will begin in February next year.

Assam Board Exam Date 2025: High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) examination, 2025 will be held from February 15 to March 3, the newly-formed Assam State School Education Board has announced. Practical examinations for Class 10 will be held on January 21 and 22, it added.

Assam Class 10, 12 board exam dates announced(HT PHOTO)
Assam Class 10, 12 board exam dates announced(HT PHOTO)

Also read: ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 released at cisce.org, check complete timetable here

Higher Secondary (HS or Class 12) final examinations will be held from February 13 to March 17, the board announced.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this information on X.

Also read: BSEB Bihar board exam date 2025 live updates

As per the timetable, Assam HSLC or Class 10 board exam will begin with the English paper and end with examinations for elective subjects: Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali.

Papers will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Students will get five extra minutes (before the scheduled time for the exam) to read the question papers.

Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10th, 12th exams released, download at cbse.gov.in

HS or Class 12 board exams will begin with the English paper and end with exams for Anthropology, Sociology, Salesmanship and Advertising papers.

Like HSLC, HS exams will also be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

In HS, students will get ten extra minutes – from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning and from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon shift – to read the question paper.

For HS, practical examinations will be held from January 29 to February 10, the board said.

Students will appear for practical exams from schools where they were registered for the 2023-24 session, it added.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
