BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 exam timetable awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, updates here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board, is yet to release the official timetable for Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Intermediate board exams 2025. When announced, students will be able to check the date sheet on the board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Alternatively, the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board examinations will also be available on BSEB's official X, Facebook pages.

It may be mentioned here that last year, the date sheet for Bihar board Class 10th, 12th final exams were announced on December 4, 2023. The Inter theory exams 2024 were conducted from February 1 to 12, followed by Matric theory papers from February 15 to 23.

While Class 12 exams were held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, the Class 10 examinations were held in single shifts.

The practical examinations for Class 12 were held from January 10 to 20 and for Class 10, the practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

The result of the Class 12 final exam was announced on March 23. The pass percentage of students was 87.21 per cent.

Likewise, BSEB Class 10 result was announced on March 23. As many as 82.91 per cent students passed the examination.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha state boards have already announced final exam dates for 2025. Additionally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 final exam dates as well.

