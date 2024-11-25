ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 released at cisce.org, check complete timetable here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has released the date sheet for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) on Monday, November 25, 2024. Students can download the timetable from the official website at cisce.org. CISCE has released the ICSE and ISC exam date sheets 2025. The complete time table is given here. (File Photo)

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations will begin from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Whereas, the Class 12 board examinations will begin from February 13 and conclude on April 5, 2025.

Here is the complete schedule of ICSE Exams 2025:

ICSE exam 2025 date sheet.

The complete timetable for CISCE Class 12 board exams 2025 is given below:

ISC exam 2025 date sheet.

It may be mentioned here that the Council, in the official notifications, informed that both ICSE and ISC results will be declared in May 2025. It also shared other details pertaining to exam day instructions, direction to candidates, use of unfair means during exams, rechecking of answer scripts and more.

Last year, the CISCE released the date sheet for ICSE and ISC board examinations on December 8, 2023. The Class 10 or ICSE board examination 2024 was held from February 21 to March 28, 2024.

Similarly. the ISC or Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 12 to April 3, 2024.

Moreover, the results of both examinations were released on May 6, 2024 wherein a total of 2,42 328 candidates passed the class 10 examination and 98,088 passed class 12.

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: Steps to download

To download the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cisce.org Click on the link to check date sheet for Class 10 or 12 as required on the homepage. The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the date sheet and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of CISCE.