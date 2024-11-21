CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2025: Download subject-wise board exam timetable PDF here

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, 2025. Students can download the CBSE date sheets from the board's official website, cbse.gov.in. CBSE date sheet 2025 live updates. CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2025: Download subject-wise board exam timetable PDF(PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12 papers will be held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 12:30 or 1:30 pm, depending on the length of the paper. On the first day, students will appear for the Entrepreneurship paper and on the last date, April 4, they will write the Psychology paper's examination.

While preparing CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets, the board took into consideration that there is a sufficient gap between two papers, board exam dates do not clash with dates for various competitive exams, teachers of all subjects are not required to stay away from schools for a long time together during evaluation, exams for two subjects taken by a student do not take place the same day, etc.

The board has issued the date sheets nearly 86 days before the exam's start date and 23 days ahead when compared to last year. CBSE said this will help students to start their preparation in advance, overcome anxiety and improve performance, among others.

Check the CBSE Class 12 date sheet PDF here.

Students must maintain 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for board exams. This rule may be relaxed under special circumstances.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams next year.

The board has also announced dates for practical examinations, internal assessment and project work.

In regular schools, these examinations will begin on January 1.

For winter-bound schools, practicals, IA and project work are being conducted between November 5 and Dece