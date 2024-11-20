CBSE Board Datesheet 2025 Out: Where, how to download Class 10th, 12th timetables

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Datesheet 2025 on November 20, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination across the nation and abroad can check the datesheets through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Datesheet 2025 Out: Where, how to download Class 10th, 12th timetable(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This is the first time CBSE datesheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the state of the examinations. Also, when compared with the date of the issue of the date sheet of examinations- 2024, this year, the date sheets have been issued 23 days in advance.

The CBSE Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, and the CBSE Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2024. The examination for both classes will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

This year, CBSE will conduct Class 10, 12 board examinations for 44 lakh students across the country and abroad. The Class 10 and 12 exams will be held at 8,000 schools in India and abroad.

CBSE Board Datesheet 2025: How to download Class 10, 12 schedule

Candidates can download the timetable through the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for Class 12 students has been taken into consideration, and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance tests. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.