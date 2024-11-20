CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: How to check Class 10, 12 timetable at cbse.gov.in, updates here
CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education. CBSE, will be releasing the board exam time tables for classes 10 and 12 in due course of time. When released, students appearing for the examinations can download the subject-wise date and time for both classes on the official website at cbse.gov.in....Read More
Worth mentioning here, the exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. The practical examinations, internal assessment and project work will commence from January 1 onwards for regular schools.
For winter-bound schools, practical exams, IA and project work are being held from November 5 to December 5.
Furthermore, in order to be eligible for the board examinations 2025, it is essential for students to maintain an attendance of 75 per cent or more.
Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the board exam dates 2025.
Both examinations will be held from February 24 to March 12.
CBSE date sheet 2025: Here's how to download
- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
- Open the main website link
- Open the Class 10 or 12 time table PDF, as required
- Download the time table and check exam dates.
Follow this blog for the live updates on CBSE board exam date sheet.
