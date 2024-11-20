Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Datesheet 2025. The CBSE timetable has been released for Class 10, 12. Candidates who will appear for the 10th, 12th board examination can check the complete datesheet through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10th, 12th exams released, download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live Updates

As per the official datasheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on March 18, 2025, and the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on April 4, 2025. Both classes will be held in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

While preparing the CBSE Board exam datesheet, a sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by students in both classes.

The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

CBSE Datesheet 2025: How to download Class 10, 12 timetables

Candidates who want to download the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams from February 24 to March 12; timetable PDF here

This is the first time CBSE datesheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the state of the examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.