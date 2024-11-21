CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10 datesheet released at cbse.gov.in, here's the complete timetable

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, released date sheet for Class 10 board examinations on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Students appearing in the examination can check the timetable on the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10 datesheet has been released at cbse.gov.in. Check the complete timetable here.

As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board examinations will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 18, 2025.

The complete timetable is given below:

CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10 datesheet

As per the notice, this is the first time CBSE datesheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the state of the examinations. Also, when compared with the date of the issue of the date sheet of examinations- 2024, this year, the date sheets have been issued 23 days in advance.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released the date sheet for Class 12 board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2024.

The CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 44 lakh students across the country and abroad. The exams will be held at 8,000 schools in India and abroad.

CBSE board datesheet 2025: Here's how to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to view the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10 and 12, Check the dates in the PDF file. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference,

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.