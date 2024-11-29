Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC MTS answer key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 29, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN recruitment examination 2024 on its official website.

The recruitment exam was held from September 30 to November 19, 2024. This exam is for 9,583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.(HT file)
The recruitment exam was held from September 30 to November 19, 2024. This exam is for 9,583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

About the exam:

The recruitment exam was held from September 30 to November 19, 2024. This exam is for 9,583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar. The recruitment drive was initially planned for 8,236 vacancies but it was later increased.

The Board informed that the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are available on the official website.

Direct Link to check SSC MTS answer key 2024

“ Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2024 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2024 (05:00 PM) on Payment of INR 100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: CLAT 2025: 5 tips for students appearing for the law entrance exam

Steps to download SSC MTS answer key 2024:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check SSC MTS Answer key 2024 on the home page and click it

Candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration number and password to view the answer key

Verify the answer key and raise objections if any

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Bihar govt. releases counselling schedule for Head Teacher, Head Master, TRE 3.0, Sakshamta 2 qualified candidates

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On