SSC MTS answer key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN recruitment examination 2024 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

About the exam:

The recruitment exam was held from September 30 to November 19, 2024. This exam is for 9,583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar. The recruitment drive was initially planned for 8,236 vacancies but it was later increased.

The Board informed that the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are available on the official website.

“ Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2024 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2024 (05:00 PM) on Payment of INR 100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” mentioned the official notice.

Steps to download SSC MTS answer key 2024:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check SSC MTS Answer key 2024 on the home page and click it

Candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration number and password to view the answer key

Verify the answer key and raise objections if any

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

