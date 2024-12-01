Innovation cornerstone of India’s future growth: Dhankhar at IIT Kanpur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called innovation the cornerstone of India’s future economic and technological growth during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Sunday. Addressing a gathering there, he underscored the importance of research, development and entrepreneurship as the country positions itself to be a global leader. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries at an event at IIT Kanpur on December 1. (Sourced)

Dhankhar praised IIT-Kanpur for its role in advancing India’s technological landscape, specifically highlighting the achievements of the institute’s alumni. He stressed that innovation would be critical to India’s ability to compete on the world stage, pointing to the country’s growing stature in fields ranging from infrastructure to digital technology.

The VP also urged the corporate sector to increase investments in research and development to fuel nation’s technological progress. Drawing attention to the IIT Kanpur’s incubation centre, Dhankhar noted that it had already supported over 400 start-ups, including a significant number of women-led enterprises, and called for continued investment in such initiatives.

One of his key messages was the need for sustainable solutions that address pressing national challenges, particularly in agriculture. The Vice President specifically urged IIT-Kanpur to focus on innovations that could empower farmers, improving both their livelihoods and India’s agricultural economy.

“India’s future depends on how we harness innovation to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Dhankhar said. “We must turn our attention to transforming agriculture, making it more sustainable and productive, while ensuring we address the needs of the most vulnerable sectors of society,” he added.

‘Education key tool to end social ills’

During his address at the 50th Founder’s Day celebrations of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, the VP urged students to take a pledge to foster curiosity for knowledge, respect for parents and reverence for teachers.

He stressed that student life is fleeting and they should focus on their career aspirations with determination. Dhankhar encouraged the students to follow their passions, whether in sports or any other field, and work towards their goals.

He also highlighted the vital role of education in addressing societal issues. The VP said education is the key tool to eliminate the social ills that exist and is a fundamental right of every individual.

Dhankhar reassured the students not to be afraid of failure as mistakes are part of the learning process, and encouraged them to learn from their failures to achieve success.

Addressing the business community, Dhankhar urged entrepreneurs to invest in research and development, saying it was crucial for the nation’s progress. He specifically called on industries to use their CSR funds to support education for students from economically weaker section.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel also attended the event and commended the Jaipuria school for its progressive approach to nation-building.