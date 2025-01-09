Menu Explore
HBSE 2025 date sheet out at bseh.org.in, check class 10 exam timetable here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Students who are looking forward to appearing for class 10 exams can visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) in an official notification released the date sheet for class 10 board exams on the official website.

As per the official date sheet, the class 10 exams is scheduled to start from February 28, 2025, and will continue until March 19, 2025.
As per the official date sheet, the class 10 exams is scheduled to start from February 28, 2025, and will continue until March 19, 2025.(Unsplash/@homajob)

Students who are looking forward to appearing for class 10 exams can visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in for the date sheet.

About the exam:

As per the official date sheet, the class 10 exams is scheduled to start from February 28, 2025, and will continue until March 19, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exams will start with the Hindi subject on February 28, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall. Candidates are advised to bring their own log table & Pencil for map work.

In case of emergency, Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, HOS Branch-394, Conduct Branch 161 & 175, mentioned the notice.

Find the Class 10 date sheet here. For more information, visit the official website.

Follow Us On