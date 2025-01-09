Bihar gets four new vice chancellors after CM’s consultation with governor

Raj Bhawan on Thursday appointed vice chancellors in Bihar's four universities, which were under additional charge since August, 2004, while the appointment in the fifth, falling vacant on January 14, will happen in due course. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar /HT file)

Of the four new VCs, Nalanda Open University Pro-VC Sanjoy Kumar has been appointed in Munger University, while Prof Vivekanand Singh from NIT (Patna) has been given charge of Purnea University. Both the universities were under ad hoc arrangement since August 2024.

In Nalanda Open University, Prof Ravindra Kumar of department of Philosophy in Patna University and former Pro-VC at BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur), has been appointed VC. It was under the charge of Pro-VC since the term of former VC KC Sinha ended in August.

The Governor in his capacity as Chancellor of state universities carried out the appointments after consultation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the morning.

In the Bihar Animal Sciences University, which was under the charge of Bihar Agriculture University VC, Dr Inderjeet Singh has been appointed the VC.

“In exercise of powers vested in the concerned varsity Acts and after meaningful and effective consultation with the state government on the panel of names for the post of VC, the Chancellor has been pleased to appoint them,” said the notification issued by Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor.

All the new VCs will have a term of three years from the date they assume office. “The social equation has been kept into account apart from merit in the new appointments and the government’s mind in the election year is reflected in them,” said a former VC, who did not want to be quoted.

The interaction of the fifth university, Pataliputra University, is awaited, said a senior functionary. The charge of Pataliputra University from January 15 has been given to Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU) VC Sharad Kumar Yadav on Wednesday only.

In August, 2024, Raj Bhawan had handed over additional charge of three state universities till the appointment of VCs. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga) Sanjay Kumar Choudhary was given the additional charge of Munger University. In Purnea university and Nalanda Open University (NOU), the charge of VC was handed over to rhe respective Pro-VCs.

The chancellor's secretariat had invited applications for the post of VC in June 2024 itself, and the process of interaction was completed during the tenure of former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.