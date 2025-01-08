Menu Explore
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2025 released, here's how students can get it

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2025 04:45 PM IST

School Principals can download the Bihar board Class 10th admit card 2025 from this website using their user ID and password.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the Class 10 (Matric) final examinations on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2025 released(Santosh Kumar )
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2025 released(Santosh Kumar )

School Principals can download the Bihar board Class 10th admit card 2025 from this website using their user ID and password. There is no provision for students to download their individual admit cards online.

School Principals will sign and stamp the admit card and distribute them among the students. Therefore, students must contact their school Principals to collect the admit card.

The same admit card will be used for Bihar board Class 10th practical exams and internal assessment as well as theory exams.

Bihar board Matric practical exam and internal assessment are scheduled for January 21-23 and theory exams will be held from February 17 to 25.

Also read: BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

Previously, the BSEB released admit cards for the Bihar board Class 12 or Inter practical examinations.

Also read: Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

About Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams, 2025

Bihar board Class 12 Theory papers will take place in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 exam will also be conducted in two shifts but the length of some papers will be less than three hours.

Students will get fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool-off time.

The Class 10 exam will begin with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers.

The results of the Bihar board Matric and Inter final examinations will be announced in March or April . The exact dates for the result announcement will be shared later.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On