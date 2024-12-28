Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for the practical exam. The BSEB Class 12 practical examination admit card can be downloaded from the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam released, details here(Santosh Kumar )

The practical examination will begin on January 10 and end on January 20, 2025. The Head of the school can download the admit card from the official website using the User ID and password. Once the admit card is downloaded, the Head of the school must sign it, print the school's official stamp on it, and distribute it to the students appearing for the practical examination.

TBSE Board Exam 2025: Tripura Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations to begin from February 24 and 25

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam: How to download

To download the admit card, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where user ID and password needs to be entered.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKBOSE Datesheet 2025: Class 10, Class 12 Part II timetables out at jkbose.nic.in, check schedule here

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination schedule has been released. The intermediate examination will begin on February 1 and conclude on February 15, 2025. Bihar Board Class 12 Theory papers will be held in two shifts: from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

On the first day of their board exam, Class 12 Science students will write the Biology paper in the first shift. Class 12 Arts students will appear for the Philosophy paper in the morning shift and for the Economics paper in the afternoon shift. Class 12 Commerce students will take the Economics exam in the afternoon shift.

BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

The BSEB Class 12 theory exams admit card will be released on January 21, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.