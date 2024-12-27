JKBOSE Datesheet 2025: Class 10, Class 12 Part II timetables out at jkbose.nic.in, check schedule here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Datesheet 2025. The timetables have been released for Secondary and Higher Secondary Part 2 annual examinations to be held in soft zone areas. Candidates who want to appear for the board examination can check the timetables through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Datesheet 2025: Class 10, Class 12 Part II timetables out, check schedule (File photo)

As per the official datesheet, the Higher Secondary Part II examination for soft zone areas for UT of Jammu and Kashmir will begin on February 15 and will conclude on March 17, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift from 10 am onwards. the exam will begin with Biology/ Statistics, Political Science Statistics and Accountancy papers and conclude with Geography, Geography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education.

The Class 10 or Secondary School examination for soft zone areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir will begin on February 15 and end on March 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 1.30 pm onwards on all days. The Class 10 exam will begin with additional/ optional subjects and conclude with Painting/ Art & Drawing papers.

TBSE Board Exam 2025: Tripura Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations to begin from February 24 and 25

The Board has advised all the examinees not to bring any kind of material, including electronic gadgets like mobile phones, headphones, etc., which can help them to indulge in unfair means in any way in the examination.

JKBOSE Datesheet 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.