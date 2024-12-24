TBSE Board Exam 2025: Tripura Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations to begin from February 24 and 25

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would convene board examinations of Class 12 and 10 from February 24 and February 25 in 2025, informed TBSE president Dhananjoy Gon Choudhury. TBSE Board Exam 2025: Tripura Board 10th, 12th exam dates out, check here (PTI Photo)

"The Class 10 examination would continue till March 18 while the Class 12 examinations would continue till March 22. As filling of examination forms will continue till January 31, next year, the number of board examinees will be known later. We shall announce the number of examination centres later", said Gon Choudhury.

The Class 10 students would appear for English paper on the first day of exam on February 25. Later, they would sit for Bengali/Kokborok/Hindi/Mizo on February 28 followed by Social Science ( History and Political Science) and Social Science ( Economics and Geography) on March 4, Science ( Physics, Chemistry, Biology) on March 8, Mathematics (Basics and Standard) on March 13 and vocational subjects on March 18.

For Class 12, the exam would begin with English paper on February 24. Later, it would continue with Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo on February 27, Chemistry and Political Science on March 1, Business Studies, Education and Physics on March 3, Accountancy, Biology, History on March 5, Mathematics and Philosophy on March 7, Economics on March 10, Psychology on March 12, Geography on March 14, Sanskrit, Arabic and Statistics on March 17, Sociology on March 19, Computer Science and Music on March 21 and vocational subjects on March 22.

In case of Madrassa Alim, the examinations would begin with English paper on February 25 followed by Language I ( Arabic and Bengali) on February 28, Social Science on March 4, Science on March 8, Mathematics on March 13 and Theology on March 18.

The examinations of Madrassa Fazil Arts and Madrassa Theology would begin with English paper on February 24 followed by Bengali on February 27. The candidates of Madrassa Fazil Arts would appear for Political Science on March 1, Education on March 3, History on March 5, Philosophy on March 7, Economics on March 10 and Arabic on March 17.

The candidates of Madrassa Theology would sit for Islamic Studies on March 1, Islamic History on March 3, Theology on March 5 and Arabic on March 17.