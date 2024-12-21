Meghalaya Board Exam 2025 datesheet revised for SSLC, HSSLC, check timetable at mbose.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the revised Meghalaya Board Exam 2025 datesheet for SSLC, HSSLC. Candidates who want to appear for the board examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. Meghalaya Board Exam 2025 datesheet revised for SSLC, HSSLC, check timetable(HT)

As per the official notice, in view of State Government’s announcement to hold the elections to Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District on February 21, 2025 and counting on February 24, 2025, the SSLC and the HSSLC examination 2025, falling on these dates have been rescheduled.

The SSLC examination for Mathematics/ Special Mathematics scheduled for February 21 will now be held on February 25, 2025. The HSSLC examination for the Physics paper scheduled for February 24 will be held on March 6, 2025. The Sociology paper scheduled for February 24 will be held on March 18, and Vocational Subjects/ Poultry Farming—IV/ Computer Technique IV scheduled for February 21 will be held on March 19, 2025.

With the timetable for Class 10, 12 revised, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 10 and will end on February 25, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam halls will open at 9.30 am and question papers will be distributed at 9.45 am. The answer scripts will be distributed at 9.50 am and candidates can start writing at 10 am.

Meghalaya Board Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download revised timetable

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the rescheduled notice.