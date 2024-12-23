UPMSP Class 12 practical exams 2025 from January 23, check schedule and important details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has published the date sheet for Class 12 practical exams 2025. Candidates appearing for the board examinations can check the timetable on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Check the schedule for UPMSP Class 12 practical board examinations 2025. (File photo)

As per the official schedule, the practical examinations will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be conducted from January 23 to January 31, 2025. The second phase will begin from February 1 to February 8, 2025.

The notification states that the practical examinations will be held in different mandals during the two phases.

As such, in the first phase, the practical examinations will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

Likewise, in Phase 2, the practical examination will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

The notification reads, “In order to maintain the sanctity of the examinations, the principals will have to conduct the practical examinations under the surveillance of CCTV. Along with this, the recording of the examinations will also be kept safe so that it can be made available on demand as per the need.”

Furthermore, the high school practical examinations will be conducted on the basis of internal assessment (project work) at the school level, similar to last year. Individual high school candidates will contact the principal of their forwarding centre to ensure their participation in the practical examination.

The UPMSP added that the marks of practical examination (internal assessment), along with moral education, yoga, and physical education for both high school and intermediate levels shall be uploaded online on the official website at upmsp.edu.in through the principal of the school.

The website will be made active for the uploading of marks from January 10, 2025, the notification read.

Worth mentioning here, the UPMSP will be conducting the board examinations for both Class 10 and 12 from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

A total of 54,38,597 students have registered for the UP board 10th, 12th examinations this year. These include 27,40,151 high school and 26,98,446 intermediate students from 27,000 UPMSP-affiliated schools.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.