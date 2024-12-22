Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi set to boost morale of exam warriors, register via this direct link before Jan 14

Are you preparing to take your board examinations next year? Is exam anxiety coming in way of your preparation regime? Worry not, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back with the eighth edition of the successful student-interaction program, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. Register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 via the direct link given here before January 14, 2024. (Image courtesy: screenshot/innovateindia1.mygov.in)

Registrations for the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14, 2024, and will culminate on January 14, 2025. According to the official website of the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with parents and teachers during the program to help and enable them to support students in accomplishing all their dreams and goals.

Those interested to participate in the event can head to the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in to register themselves. Alternatively, they can also apply via the direct link given below:

According to an official statement by the ministry, the annual event has been conceptualized to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an “Utsav.”

It said, “PPC has been a resounding success over the past seven years. The 7th edition of PPC was held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, engaging participants across the country and overseas.

As per the statement, the registration process includes:

A Quiz Competition (MCQ format) which has been developed for the students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents on MyGov.in portal.

Furthermore, Selection of Questions to be asked during PPC 2025 may be in the following format:

Students may submit questions of their choice that they would like to ask the Prime Minister during the registration process. The questions may be related to dealing with examination stress, career, future aspirations or about life in general

School students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents shall be selected from those who have participated in the online quiz competition, the ministry stated.

For interaction with the Prime Minister, an attempt will be made to select questions by students, teachers and parents from diverse regions of India covering varied topics.

Additionally, questions from students abroad shall also be included as was done in previous years.

Series of activities planned:

Meanwhile, the ministry has also planned a series of activities from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti). These include the following:

Indigenous game sessions

Marathon runs

Meme competitions

Nukkad Nataks

Small videos and testimonials by students

Student anchor and guest – Model PPC sessions

Yoga-cum-meditation sessions

Song performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS

Poster-making competitions

Mental health counselling/workshops with special guests

Screenings of inspirational film series

Notably, the first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was conducted in February 2018.