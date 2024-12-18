Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: CBSE issues important notice on online MCQ competition, check details here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released an important notice for the candidates who want to feature in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The official notice is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: CBSE issues notice on online MCQ competition, details

As per the official notice, the Board has informed that the online multiple-choice question, MCQ competition is being conducted at innovateindia1.mygov.in. The competition commenced on December 14, 2024 and will conclude on January 14, 2025. The MCQ competition is for students studying in classes 6 to 12, teacher and parents.

This competition is the mode through which students, parents and teachers are invited to frame their questions to be addressed to the Prime Minister of the country. The questions that are shortlisted may feature in the programme.

In this context, CBSE has requested the schools to adopt innovative measures to propagate and promote this initiative, which aims to reduce exam stress among students, teachers, and parents. These measures include using social media handles to disseminate information about the event, displaying the programme's creatives at prominent places in the school, and ensuring maximum student registration for the online MCQ competition.

The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha, are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes. Along the same lines, this year's chosen few may get an opportunity to interact with the media.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be held in January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This is the 8th edition of PPC where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents. PM Narendra Modi will interact with parents & teachers to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.